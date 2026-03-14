Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

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Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 110.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Energy Transfer Company Profile

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Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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