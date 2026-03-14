Employers (NYSE:EIG) Insider Sells $179,460.00 in Stock

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) insider Christina Ozuna sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $179,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $598,519.04. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Employers Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE EIG opened at $39.25 on Friday. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a PE ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.57.

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Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.35 million. Employers had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.26%.The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Employers by 230.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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