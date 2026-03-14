Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $165.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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