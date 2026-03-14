Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.01 Million in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,019,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,835 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,495,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 2,241 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $63,308.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,249.25. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Gardner sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $403,926.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,206 shares of company stock valued at $531,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.23 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.23 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

See Also

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