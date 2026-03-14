EHP Funds Inc. Buys Shares of 3,275 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.6% of EHP Funds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This trade represents a 30.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,252 shares of company stock worth $27,888,535. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PANW opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.47. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. New Street Research dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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