Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.61. Approximately 269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.
Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
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