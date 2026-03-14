Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.61. Approximately 269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

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