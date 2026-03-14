EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Short Interest Up 117.2% in February

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,545 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the February 12th total of 8,999 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EBOS Group Price Performance

Shares of EBOS Group stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. EBOS Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

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EBOS Group Company Profile

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EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) is a leading distributor of healthcare and animal care products and services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through two primary divisions: Healthcare, which supplies pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, diagnostic and surgical equipment to hospitals, pharmacies and aged‐care facilities; and Animal Care, which provides veterinary medicines, nutrition and equipment to veterinary clinics, farmers and pet specialty outlets.

In its Healthcare division, EBOS Group offers a comprehensive range of prescription and over‐the‐counter medicines, medical devices and consumer health products.

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