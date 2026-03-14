DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at Zacks Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

DXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $154.00 price target on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

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DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.4%

DXPE stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $527.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, Director Joseph R. Mannes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $206,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,333.80. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,219,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,867,000 after purchasing an additional 137,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,877,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 480.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 754,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,859,000 after buying an additional 624,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12,369,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

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