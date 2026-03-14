Ducky Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (DUCKY)

Ducky (DUCKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Ducky token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ducky has a market cap of $297.54 million and approximately $558.50 thousand worth of Ducky was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ducky has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ducky Token Profile

Ducky’s launch date was November 6th, 2024. Ducky’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ducky is duckycoin.vip. Ducky’s official message board is duckycoins.medium.com. Ducky’s official Twitter account is @duckycoinvip.

Buying and Selling Ducky

According to CryptoCompare, “Ducky (DUCKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ducky has a current supply of 420,690,000,000 with 414,400,864,566 in circulation. The last known price of Ducky is 0.00071271 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $269,484.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckycoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ducky directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ducky should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ducky using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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