DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises approximately 3.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of DraftKings worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,000. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 484,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $12,187,931.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,100.52. This represents a 69.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,345 shares of company stock worth $14,111,660. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna set a $33.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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