Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

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Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services. The company was formerly known as Porsche Fünfte Vermögensverwaltung AG and changed its name to Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in November 2009.

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