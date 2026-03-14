DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $37.55. DPM Metals shares last traded at $38.9640, with a volume of 8,384 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPMLF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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DPM Metals Trading Down 5.5%

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts predict that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About DPM Metals

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Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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