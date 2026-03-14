DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,909 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 2.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $43,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.2% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock worth $45,332,298. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.2%

DASH stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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