DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 0.6% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $48,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after buying an additional 980,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,154,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.82.

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DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger‑relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78‑year‑old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $6,675,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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