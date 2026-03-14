Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.84, but opened at $131.55. Dollar General shares last traded at $135.5720, with a volume of 3,330,905 shares traded.

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. DG Q4 Deep Dive

Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. MarketBeat: Holds Its Ground

Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. Positive Sentiment: Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. Neutral Sentiment: Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. FastCompany: Store Closures

Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Barchart: Outperforming the Dow?

Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Yahoo: Why DG Is Down

Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage

Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness (oil-driven risk-off and equity declines) amplified selling pressure across retail names, exacerbating DG’s pullback after the cautious guide. Yahoo: Market Headwinds

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock worth $2,638,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 765.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

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Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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