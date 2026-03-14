Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Guggenheim

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.62. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,868 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,263,000 after buying an additional 112,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after acquiring an additional 384,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 765.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. DG Q4 Deep Dive

Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. MarketBeat: Holds Its Ground

Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. Positive Sentiment: Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. Neutral Sentiment: Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. FastCompany: Store Closures

Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Barchart: Outperforming the Dow?

Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Yahoo: Why DG Is Down

Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage

Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness (oil-driven risk-off and equity declines) amplified selling pressure across retail names, exacerbating DG’s pullback after the cautious guide. Yahoo: Market Headwinds

About Dollar General

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Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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