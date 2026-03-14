Dodge & Cox Sells 1,314,632 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,043,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314,632 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 4.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,928,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 205,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,450 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 197,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 163.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $681,475.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,730.92. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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