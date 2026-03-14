Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,097,949 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 0.74% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,758,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $781.99 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $910.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.