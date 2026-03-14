Dodge & Cox Has $633.10 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,582,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.80% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $633,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.6%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $51.44.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The business had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,042 shares of company stock worth $3,203,844. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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