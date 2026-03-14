Dodge & Cox Cuts Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $94,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Evercore boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.29.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $894.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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