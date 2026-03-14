Dnca Finance Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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