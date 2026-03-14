Dnca Finance Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Intel Price Performance
Intel stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
More Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and launches are supporting demand expectations — Intel’s recent Panther Lake/Core Ultra processor announcements and related refreshes (desktop Core Ultra 200S Plus / Arrow Lake refresh) have buoyed sentiment by reinforcing Intel’s competitiveness in CPUs and gaming performance, which helped lift the stock earlier in the week. Intel (INTC) Stock Climbs Following Panther Lake Announcement and Processor Launches
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry margin target could improve long-term profitability — Intel’s CFO reiterated a goal of driving the foundry business to break-even margins by 2027, a constructive sign for future EBITDA contribution if external customer traction and process improvements materialize. Intel Aims Break-Even Margins for Foundry Business by 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention but no clear directional catalyst — Recent coverage notes heightened interest in INTC, which can amplify moves but does not change fundamentals by itself. Monitor volume and sentiment for short-term volatility. Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector snapshots remain mixed — Market pieces note the microchip sector is “neutral” amid macro and geopolitical noise; that backdrop can cap upside until clearer demand signals arrive. NVDA, INTC and AMD Forecasts – Microchips Stay Neutral Despite Outside Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder lawsuit over reported 10% U.S. government stake creates governance and legal risk — Multiple reports say a shareholder has sued to unwind the arrangement, alleging the deal was made for political reasons and raising questions about disclosure, board decision-making and potential regulatory scrutiny; that story has driven volatility and could weigh on sentiment if it escalates. Intel shareholder sues over 10% stake deal with U.S. government – report
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
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