Dnca Finance Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Dnca Finance lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4%

Medtronic stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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