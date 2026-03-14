Dnca Finance Has $24.74 Million Position in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Dnca Finance raised its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Qiagen comprises 1.7% of Dnca Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 998.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 260.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 375.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Qiagen by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.3%

Qiagen stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.The firm had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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