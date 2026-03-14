Dnca Finance Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dnca Finance trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,618 shares during the quarter. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 180.7% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 5,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 76,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 8,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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