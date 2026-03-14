Dnca Finance Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Dnca Finance cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Dnca Finance’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in First Solar by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

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First Solar Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $196.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $285.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $625,800.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,768.42. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $1,516,106.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,983,826.91. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,761 shares of company stock worth $9,276,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.65.

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First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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