Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares trading hands.

Distinct Infrastructure Group Stock Up ∞

The company has a market cap of C$2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Distinct Infrastructure Group Company Profile

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Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments. Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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