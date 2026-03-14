Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Short Interest Up 37.9% in February

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,072,119 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 12th total of 777,441 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,111,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,111,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,636,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $6,550,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,035.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000.

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Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.78. 1,399,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,767. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.66. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

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