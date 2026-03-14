Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 1,587,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,629,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Key Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares this week:

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Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $364.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 67.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter.

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The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

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