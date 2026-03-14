Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 1,587,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,629,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
Key Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Escalation in the Middle East is pushing oil to new highs, keeping upside pressure on oil producers and oil‑equity leveraged ETFs like GUSH. Oil Tests New Highs As U.S. Intensifies Strikes Against Iran
- Positive Sentiment: IEA and analysts warn the Strait of Hormuz disruption could be prolonged, signaling a durable supply shock that supports higher crude and energy stocks. World faces largest-ever oil supply disruption on Middle East war, IEA says
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have raised medium/longer‑term crude forecasts amid a longer Hormuz disruption, which supports bullish investor positioning in energy names and leveraged ETFs. Goldman Sachs raises Q4 Brent, WTI crude price forecast amid longer Hormuz disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: Major emergency releases (U.S. SPR and coordinated IEA action) and licensing to move stranded Russian cargoes have provided intermittent supply relief and prompted short squeezes and technical pullbacks in oil — these moves can cap rallies or trigger choppy trading for GUSH. US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. licensing allowing purchases of Russian oil stranded at sea briefly eased prices, showing how policy actions can temporarily blunt supply‑shock rallies. Oil drops after US issues license for countries to buy Russian oil stranded at sea for 30 days
- Negative Sentiment: A stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields (safe‑haven flows) can weigh on commodities and raise the funding/roll costs for oil exposures; this compresses returns for leveraged equity plays if oil weakens. US Dollar Forecast: DXY Breaks Higher as Oil Surge and Iran Tensions Boost Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risks (stagflation concerns, delayed Fed cuts) and equity market stress could reduce risk appetite and ETF inflows, amplifying downside for a 2x fund if risk assets sell off. The Fed’s Stagflation Problem Is Getting Harder to Ignore
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $364.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
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