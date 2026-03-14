Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,605 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 12th total of 7,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DEHP opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEHP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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