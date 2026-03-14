Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 199,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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