Diker Management LLC Acquires 9,997 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. ServiceTitan comprises approximately 1.9% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the third quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 161.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

More ServiceTitan News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Earnings Summary

Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Positive Sentiment: Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI‑first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Appointment Release

Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI‑first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top‑line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top‑line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near‑term upside expectations. Analyst Actions

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near‑term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the top‑line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short‑term volatility risk. Analysis: Mixed Results

Despite the top‑line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short‑term volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling activity and reports of heavy option speculation / trading may amplify downside pressure and volume volatility. Quiver Quant: Trading & Insider Notes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTAN

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In other news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $1,685,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceTitan Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of TTAN opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceTitan Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.