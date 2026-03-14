DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 132,175 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $28,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

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DICK’S Sporting Goods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable‑store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations: record consolidated revenue (~$6.23B) and solid comparable‑store strength; management highlighted sales momentum and progress on Foot Locker integration. Positive Sentiment: Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post‑earnings momentum. Benzinga

Barclays hiked its price target to $264 and moved DKS to “overweight,” signaling bullish analyst conviction that upside remains from the post‑earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (≈3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital‑return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (≈3% increase; ~2.5% yield), and the company reiterated capital‑return priorities (buybacks remain a focus), which supports shareholder value over time. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late‑year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi‑quarter recovery thesis. MarketBeat

Bullish commentary by MarketBeat argues for a late‑year inflection as integration costs fade, supporting a multi‑quarter recovery thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium‑term support despite near‑term concerns. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $250 but kept an “overweight” view — a milder tweak that signals continued medium‑term support despite near‑term concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analyst writeups are available for deeper read; useful for tracking management detail on Foot Locker margins and timing of the expected profitability inflection. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. PR Newswire

Brand/marketing initiative: the company’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is premiering a documentary at SXSW — positive for brand but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near‑term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. CNBC

Profit guidance and margin pressure: FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance ($13.50–$14.50) came in below some consensus/expectations and management flagged near‑term profitability drag from Foot Locker integration — a core reason for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near‑term upside and weighing on sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst downgrades/target cuts: Wells Fargo cut its target to $200 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting skepticism on near‑term upside and weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year‑over‑year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. CNBC

Profitability hit: reported GAAP profits fell materially (reported commentary noted a ~57% decline year‑over‑year), largely due to acquisition and integration costs for Foot Locker. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a spike in put buying signaled hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downward moves in the short term.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $192.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $237.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 4.93%.DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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