Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) CAO Edward Carr Sells 43,682 Shares of Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $3,559,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

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Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,973.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Company news: management announced an early Phase‑3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de‑risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Is Up 30.8% After Upsized Raise And Early Phase 3 “Go” Decision

Company news: management announced an early Phase‑3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de‑risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Positive Sentiment: Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near‑term liquidity positive for investors. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of its Upsized $719 Million Underwritten Public Offering…

Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near‑term liquidity positive for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest note: the most recent short‑interest data reported an anomalous zero‑share figure and essentially a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution.

Short-interest note: the most recent short‑interest data reported an anomalous zero‑share figure and essentially a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and invite profit‑taking.

Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and invite profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial backdrop: recent quarterly results included an EPS miss and very negative margins/returns, reminding investors that Dianthus remains a pre‑profit, high‑burn biotech—so upside is dependent on clinical progress and successful use of the new capital.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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