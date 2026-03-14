Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $29.55. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.1030, with a volume of 1,713,627 shares.

Key Headlines Impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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