Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Up 137.7% in February

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,673 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the February 12th total of 13,327 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. 13,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,755. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.
The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.
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