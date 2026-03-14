Delphi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Karman makes up 2.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRMN. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,861,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth approximately $252,803,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karman by 99.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Karman by 2,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,927,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Karman Price Performance

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 399.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $118.38.

Karman Profile

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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