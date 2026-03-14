DeAgentAI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.87 Million (AIA)

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, DeAgentAI has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One DeAgentAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeAgentAI has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeAgentAI

DeAgentAI’s launch date was September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai. DeAgentAI’s official message board is medium.com/@deagent.ai. The official website for DeAgentAI is deagent.ai.

DeAgentAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 158,820,750 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.09072508 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $4,085,473.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeAgentAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeAgentAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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