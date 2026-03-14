Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $26.96. 21,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 24,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Select International ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 689,584 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 282,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 231,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 65,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter worth $988,000.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

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