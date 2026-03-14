Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,558,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,517,388 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,688,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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