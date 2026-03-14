DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Campbell’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Get Campbell's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Campbell’s

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Campbell’s has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.03.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell’s will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,884.78. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell’s this week:

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.