CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,290,798 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 12th total of 2,149,875 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,613,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,613,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CXApp Stock Up 15.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CXAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 150,285,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. CXApp has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CXApp presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CXApp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CXApp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CXApp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CXApp by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CXApp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

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