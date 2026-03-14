CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health
Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS to “outperform” with a $94 price target, signaling upward analyst momentum and providing a clear catalyst for investor sentiment. Occidental Petroleum, CVS, Petco: Top Analyst Calls
- Positive Sentiment: CVS announced a new AI-powered health platform, which could boost growth prospects for care management, digital engagement and margin improvement if adoption scales. CVS to launch new AI-powered health platform
- Positive Sentiment: CVS joined an international movement to become menopause accredited, strengthening its clinical services and retail clinic positioning in women’s health — a niche revenue/traffic driver over time. CVS Health joins international movement to become menopause accredited
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are revising fair‑value estimates modestly (one update moved fair value ~US$94→US$96), reflecting balanced views: upside from Medicare Advantage exposure but uncertainty on managed‑care earnings and capital allocation. How The CVS Health (CVS) Story Is Shifting With Medicare Advantage And Valuation Debates
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive dynamics: a North Carolina health plan is triggering a bidding fight for 2028 Aetna/CVS contracts — potential upside if CVS wins, but outcome uncertain. N.C. Health Plan Sparks 2028 Bidding War Over Aetna And CVS Contracts
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction since earnings: commentary and data pieces note the stock has moved modestly since last quarter; investors are parsing guidance and EPS trajectory for cues. Why Is CVS Health (CVS) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Aetna, a CVS subsidiary, agreed to a $117.7M DOJ settlement over alleged inaccurate diagnosis coding in Medicare Advantage — a material legal headline that keeps compliance and MA reimbursement risk on investors’ radar. Aetna’s US$117.7m Settlement Puts CVS Health Compliance In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: CVS warned it may close 100+ Tennessee pharmacies if proposed PBM legislation passes, highlighting state‑level regulatory risk that could reduce retail footprint and revenues in affected markets. CVS threatens to close 100+ Tennessee pharmacies over PBM legislation
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on CVS Health
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $85.15.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.
Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.
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