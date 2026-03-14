CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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