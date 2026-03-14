CrowdStrike $CRWD is Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 2.6% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wilmar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmar Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $441.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.31. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.99, a PEG ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. CrowdStrike Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank Morgan Stanley Is Doubling Down on CrowdStrike

Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner

Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Why CrowdStrike is a Top Momentum Stock (MSN) CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks (Fool)

Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.)

Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain potential headwinds — CrowdStrike trades at a very high market cap and currently shows negative trailing P/E metrics, which could temper upside if growth slows or guidance disappoints. (Investors should weigh upgrades/partnerships against valuation risk.)

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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