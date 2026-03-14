Critical Survey: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shake Shack and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 1 14 10 1 2.42 Noodles & Company 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

Shake Shack currently has a consensus price target of $116.64, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Shake Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

This table compares Shake Shack and Noodles & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $1.45 billion 2.57 $45.72 million $1.09 79.80 Noodles & Company $493.27 million 0.07 -$36.21 million ($7.92) -0.77

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shake Shack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Shake Shack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 3.16% 11.08% 3.23% Noodles & Company -9.20% N/A -8.54%

Summary

Shake Shack beats Noodles & Company on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Co. engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

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