Craig Hallum Increases Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target to $6.00

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACTG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acacia Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Acacia Research
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corporation is a publicly traded patent licensing company based in New York City. The firm specializes in acquiring patented technologies through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries and seeking licensing agreements or settlements with companies that utilize those technologies. Since its founding in 1993, Acacia has built a business model centered on identifying innovative inventions and monetizing them through patent enforcement and strategic partnerships.
The company’s activities span a broad range of technology sectors, including life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications and consumer electronics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acacia Research
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.