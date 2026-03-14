Craig Hallum Increases Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target to $6.00

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACTG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acacia Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

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Acacia Research Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation is a publicly traded patent licensing company based in New York City. The firm specializes in acquiring patented technologies through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries and seeking licensing agreements or settlements with companies that utilize those technologies. Since its founding in 1993, Acacia has built a business model centered on identifying innovative inventions and monetizing them through patent enforcement and strategic partnerships.

The company’s activities span a broad range of technology sectors, including life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications and consumer electronics.

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