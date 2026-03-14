Craig Hallum Cuts Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target to $10.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XGN. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

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Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of XGN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $69.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 105.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exagen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exagen

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi sold 15,698 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $56,826.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,022.38. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $5,017,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter worth $7,420,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 353,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 313,727 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the third quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

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