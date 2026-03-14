Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 255,961 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,961 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst comprises approximately 3.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Ecovyst worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECVT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 45.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

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Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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