Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.3059.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $3.60 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coty

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 986,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,754.20. The trade was a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

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Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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