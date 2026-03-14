Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1176 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.0%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 4,972,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,971. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

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Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

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Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund’s principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

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