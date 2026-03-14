Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Director David John Mastrocola Purchases 2,000 Shares

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) Director David John Mastrocola acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,565. This represents a 11.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David John Mastrocola also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, David John Mastrocola bought 3,391 shares of Cooper-Standard stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.07.

On Thursday, March 12th, David John Mastrocola bought 1,494 shares of Cooper-Standard stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $45,193.50.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

NYSE CPS opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.85 million, a P/E ratio of -121.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $47.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $672.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $35.00 to $43.65 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper-Standard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,036,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 42.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

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Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

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